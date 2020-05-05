Union Parish, La. (05/05/20)— The Sardis Water System has issued a partial boil advisory due to a damaged water main for the following areas:

Benedict Road

Henry Trail

Garrett Road

All customers in these areas are reminded to boil water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use until the boil advisory has been lifted.

