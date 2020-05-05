Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Sardis Water System has issued a partial boil advisory

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Union Parish, La. (05/05/20)— The Sardis Water System has issued a partial boil advisory due to a damaged water main for the following areas:

  • Benedict Road
  • Henry Trail
  • Garrett Road

All customers in these areas are reminded to boil water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use until the boil advisory has been lifted.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories