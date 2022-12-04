MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–Santa’s Christmas Village has returned to the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum. This is a great activity for families with children to get involved with this holiday season.

Melissa Saye, director of the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum, told us what Santa’s Christmas Village is. “We are in our 14th year of Santa’s Christmas Village here at the Children’s Museum, and what we do is transform the museum into a winter wonderland full of great opportunities for family memories and holiday pictures and lots and lots of fun.”

Saye also told us what to expect if you visit this holiday season. “Of course, we have our mini-Playhouse Christmas Village for our four- and under-year-old visitors, and Mount Snow is a wonderful big giant slide that the big kids can slide on.” Inside, we’ve got all kinds of holiday magic too. Of course, we’ve got cookie decorating; you can make an ornament to take home and put on your own tree; you can write a letter to Santa, and of course, Santa is here. He’s been here for the entire time the village was open for Christmas. So you can bring your list or make one here. You can hand it to him or just whisper in his ear what you want for Christmas. And then, of course, my favorite thing is the snow shower. So if you come during our session times, you can have our snow. It’s our own version here, and it’s just loads and loads of fun.”

Saye does recommend purchasing a ticket ahead of time to ensure you get in. “We’re open Thursdays through Sundays all the way through December 23, and all the ticket information is available at our website at NELCM.org.”