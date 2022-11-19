MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– One of the holidays’ most anticipated activities was back for another year. Santa Stop 2022 took place on November 19, 2022. This event is one that the whole family can enjoy.

Sheila Kay with Sunny 98.3 told us more about Santa Stop. “I’m so excited. It’s our 18th annual Santa stop, and Santa flies down in the helicopter when we say thanks to Acadiana Air MD for bringing them in. And then we have booths; we have over 40 booths with people giving away stuff, and it’s a lot of fun. It’s a way to give back to the community and get everybody into the community spirit, and after Santa lands, he flips our switch to do Christmas music. We start listening to Christmas music, and it is great. Like I said, there are 40 booths. The kids were shouting “Santa! Santa!” as he landed, and then he gets over here and we get free photos with Santa; all the booths are giving away good things, and they represent the best parts of our community.”

Kay told us why this is a great event to get the community ready for the holiday season and also give back to them. “It’s a way to say thank you.” It’s a way to get people in the Christmas spirit, and we’ve been doing it inside for 18 years. Well, COVID happened, and so, like, we don’t want to miss a year. So that’s why we went to the drive-through, and it’s going great and everybody loves it. And the cool thing about it is that the parents don’t have to get out of their car. They just drive through, and like my friend said, it’s like a reverse parade. In a parade, you stand still while people drive by and throw things at you. Not this: you drive while people give you things. “So it’s a lot of fun.”

The NBC 10 and FOX 14 family enjoys getting to be a part of an event like this one and getting to meet so many people from the community.