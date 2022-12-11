WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–Santa was in town visiting all the children in the Arklamiss as part of Christmas at Kiroli’s “Santa in the Park” event. We got the inside scoop at both of these events.

Stuart Hodnett, Director of Parks and Recreation for West Monroe, told us what Christmas at Kiroli is. “Christmas at Kiroli is a drive-through display of Christmas lights that is open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.” “It’s just over a mile long, and it’s got a lot of great lights and displays this year.”

Hodnett also told us about everything the “Santa in the Park” event had to offer. “Today is Santa in the park.” It’s from one to four. And we’ve got performers from the West Monroe High School choir who came out; the Ouachita strummers will have BBK dancers; and also, we had the Lunachicks come out today to perform, so we had that on stage. We also have Christmas music playing all over the park. We had Santa Claus here; come out and take a picture of him. We have West Monroe PD, Shane Wooten is dressed as the Grinch, and he’s there doing that; we also have an Acadiana ambulance that’s out, and we’re just trying to get everybody here in the spirit of Christmas, despite the fact that the weather has held off for us. “Pretty good crowd today, and hopefully we’ll continue on.”

Hodnett tells us why they enjoy hosting events like this one. “We want to do it for the community; we won’t have a park or a beautiful place to come out with your family, but we want to have this area for families and the community to come out and enjoy Christmas before Christmas Day.”