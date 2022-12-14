EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) – The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign is back for the holidays. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year and is expected to help finance the army’s program for the entire year.

The Red Kettle Campaign is expecting to help thousands of people in Union County who are struggling to provide meals for their families due to ongoing inflation.

“We are at about $30,000 but our goal is 70. We have a big chunk left and that’s making me a little bit nervous,” explained David Robinson, Major at the Salvation Army of El Dorado.

The fundraiser will cover everything from food, shelter, and utility assistance.

“I realized the amount of need in our community. It’s a true need… Ringing the bell for a couple of hours doesn’t take a lot of time but it does engage you in the community,” said volunteer Greg Withrow.

You can find kettles to donate this holiday season at Walmart, Hobby Lobby, and Brookshires in El Dorado.

Major Robinson says volunteers are very much needed. If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up online here or call Major David Robinson at (318) 325-1755. El Dorado’s KTVE staff will be ringing the bell at Walmart on Saturday, December 17.