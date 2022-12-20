EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Freezing temperatures are forecasted across South Arkansas ahead of Christmas weekend.

The Salvation Army of El Dorado is opening its cold-weather shelter for anyone in the community who needs a warm place to sleep or even just a hot meal.

“We have plenty of space right now. If we get full… we have cots, blankets, sleeping bags and we are preparing to have staff here 24/7,” explains Juanita Tucker, Director of the Red Shield Shelter.

Most of the clients the army serves are homeless but during inclement weather, they open their doors to anyone in need.

“We don’t want anybody who has had their electricity or gas turned off. We don’t want them freezing. We will work it out and make it happen,” added Tucker.

William is a client at the shelter right now. It’s times like this that remind him of how thankful he is for everything that the Salvation Army provides.

“It’s going to be cold and I am very grateful. I thank God every day.”

The Red Shield Shelter opens every day at 5 PM unless weather conditions are severe. Hot meals will be provided to those in need. The shelter is located at 424 S. Madison Ave.