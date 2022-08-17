EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Salvation Army of El Dorado has received a box truck for their family store. The box truck helps the Salvation Army collect donated furniture, beds, and clothes.

The truck will pick up any donation in the El Dorado city limits. In order for the truck to pick up donations outside of the city limits, there has to be furniture or appliances to pick up.

According to the Salvation Army of El Dorado, the truck will run five days per week. For more information, call 870-863-4830.