LAS VEGAS — New Orleans Saints Running Back was arrested in Las Vegas, police announced over the weekend.

In a tweet from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on Sunday, February 6, for ‘battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.’

The incident stemmed back to Saturday evening just before 6 p.m., when police were called to a nightclub on South Las Vegas Boulevard for a reported battery.

An investigation revealed the victim was battered at the nightclub by a suspect, later identified as Kamara, who was in town for the 2022 Pro-Bowl.

Kamara was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay tuned to WGNO News for more information.