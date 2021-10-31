Saints QB Jameis Winston leaves game vs. Buccaneers following injury on horse-collar tackle

WEST MONROE, LA (KARD/KTVE) —

New Orleans saints quarterback Jameis Winston left the field during Sunday’s game following an injury after being taken down by Tampa Bay buccaneers linebacker Devin White at the Caesars superdome.

Winston was on his way to having one of his better games of the season when his leg bended awkwardly after being tackled while scrambling for extra yardage.

White was flagged for a horse-collar penalty on the play.

Winston, who was slowly helped off the field, was replaced by backup trevor siemian. Winston was later carted back to the locker room.

Winston is out for the remainder of the game