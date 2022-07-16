EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–South Arkansas Community College held their fifth annual Literary Festival at SACC’s Library on Friday, July 16th. The festival returns in person after a two-year hiatus.

Attendees also got a chance to speak with local keynote speakers, purchase books and get their books signed by those local authors.

SACC Library Director, Phillip Shackleford said, “We know that local history is important to our audience so we want to highlight the folks that are intimately involved with those stories and telling those stories and really highlight that content for our audience.”

SACC plans to bring the event back next summer.