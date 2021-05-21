SAAC to celebrate the spirit of female friendship amid “Steel Magnolias” debut throughout the month of June

EL DORADO, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The South Arkansas Arts Center is getting ready for what they call a “blush and bashful and big hair” inspired month of June.

According to a press release, the SAAC invites the community to join in on all of the PINK fun to celebrate the upcoming summer play, “Steel Magnolias“.

The organization says a variety of events are being planned community wide to celebrate the spirit of female friendship.

“There are local salons partnering with Steel Magnolias to offer their own specials for the month of June,” said Karen Hicks, head of publicity for SAAC’s theater committee. “Since the play takes place in a beauty shop, we were inspired to get some of our local salons involved, so many of them are offering an in-salon June special, featuring a service they offer. You can get your nails painted ‘Blush and Bashful’ or have a stylish blow out. As Truvy says in the play, ‘the higher the hair, the closer to God.'”

SAAC is also hosting a city-wide store display/window competition with a grand prize of a $100 Murphy USA gas card being awarded to the best display. In this competition, merchants are invited to decorate their windows with the color pink, or any other eye-catching magnolia flower inspired decorations.

Some other prizes include services from Possibilities Salon and show tickets to see “Steel Magnolias”. Merchants must call the SAAC office to ensure they are registered for judging.

“Steel Magnolias”, sponsored by Murphy USA, will run June 17-20 and June 24-27, and SAAC invites you to an opening night champagne reception. Guests will feel like they have stepped straight into Shelby’s wedding with an outdoor tent, an armadillo groom’s cake and champagne flowing. Get your flowery dress and big floppy hat ready for this pre-show Southern soiree!

For more information please call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474 or click here.