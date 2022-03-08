LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, joined a 27-state coalition urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a ninth circuit ruling that wrongly limited a high school football coach’s First Amendment rights.

Coach Joseph Kennedy was disciplined for praying quietly and alone on the high school’s football field upon the conclusion of games. The school district previously started a policy prohibiting all religious activity by staff members in front of students or the public.