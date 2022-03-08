LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, joined a 27-state coalition urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a ninth circuit ruling that wrongly limited a high school football coach’s First Amendment rights.
Coach Joseph Kennedy was disciplined for praying quietly and alone on the high school’s football field upon the conclusion of games. The school district previously started a policy prohibiting all religious activity by staff members in front of students or the public.
America was founded on an individual’s right to practice faith without interference from the government. As an unwavering supporter of religious freedom – whether it’s a ceremonial prayer before a meeting or a high school football coach praying after a game – I will always defend our First Amendment rights under the Constitution.Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge