MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruth’s House Resource center and Streetwise Ministries are hosting “CommUnity ThanksGiving” today, November 21, 2022, at 1 PM. The Community Thanksgiving Lunch will be held at the Miller Square Learning Center at 4201 Matthew’s Street, Monroe, La.

The community is encouraged to come out and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, dine in or carry out. For more information, contact Erika Louis at 318-953-0133 or email info.