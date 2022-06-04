RUSTON,LA(KTVE/KARD)–The 2022 Peach Festival is underway in Ruston those in attendance say the Peaches here at the festival are like no other.



Tori Davis, festival coordinator, “The peaches at the Peach Festival are the best peaches hands down they are so sweet and delicious, and they only get better at the peach season goes on.”

The seventy second annual Peach Festival is taking place Saturday June fourth. Residents can enjoy food, arts and crafts and of course peaches while attending the festival. Festival coordinator Tori Davis says the festival will have a positive impact on the city’s economy.



Tori Davis,”72 years of the peach festival, it’s so important for our economic development here in Ruston. The people that it brings to the town I mean we’ve got thousands of people right here in downtown Ruston today.”

Indiana harvest head salesman Hunter Shelby is selling peaches at the festival and says he must produce top quality peaches to keep peach lovers happy.



Hunter Shelby, “To keep customers back you just got to make sure that the produce is on point, cause if it’s not and you get a bad reputation , you’re not going to have repeat customers , and repeat customers are the reason why we’re still.”



The festival is scheduled to end Saturday June fourth at eleven p.m.