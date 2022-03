RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Caleb Alford, who is wanted for one count of Theft Less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000. If you know the whereabouts of Alford, contact Ruston Police at 318-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111.