Ruston Police searching for the murderer of a teenager

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The Ruston Police Department is investigating a homicide that ended the life of a 16-year-old.



According to the police on September 6th around midnight an unidentified 16-year-old black male was found suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police say the shooting took place near Winona Drive and Tennessee Avenue in South Ruston. After the shooting the 16-year-old was then transported to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The family of the victim couldn’t be reached for a comment at this time.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Ruston Police Department. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online as more information is presented to us.