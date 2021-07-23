Ruston Police release photo of vehicle believed to have struck 2-year-old child in Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Ruston Police Department has obtained video footage from a convenience store cameral that caught what they believe to be the suspect’s vehicle that struck the 2-year-old boy on West California Avenue last week.

According to a press release, the vehicle is the one cutting across the parking lot. It appears to be a 4 door sedan style vehicle, red or burgundy body, and white or tan top.

The public should call or submit a crime stoppers tip if anyone knows or has seen this type of vehicle.