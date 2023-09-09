RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the new school year begins, the Ruston Police Department has noticed an increase in car burglaries in the area. A number of valuable items are being stolen from unlocked vehicles, including electronics, firearms, cash, purses, phones, and purses.

The Ruston Police Department would like to inform citizens to take extra precaution by following these safety measures:

Lock Your Vehicles

Secure Valuables

Report Suspicious Activity

Trust Your Instincts

Community Cooperation

If you feel that you are a victim of a car burglary or that your safety is at risk, please contact the Ruston Police Department at (318) 255-4141.