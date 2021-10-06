Ruston moves forward with Streetscape project in Downtown

Ruston, LA: The city of Ruston is moving forward with the downtown streetscape project. This means millions of dollars of improvements will be coming to about seven streets in downtown.

The city hosted their monthly meeting back on Monday night where the board of alderman voted unanimously to allow the city to enter a contract with amethyst construction to get started on the phase 4 of the downtown streetscape revitalization program.



The decision to take the next step towards the millions dollar project, the revitalization will come with improvements in seven downtown blocks… Those area’s are east and west park avenue, west Alabama avenue, Bonner street to Monroe street and one block of north Trenton between Alabama and Georgia.

Business owners on Trenton street says it’s a great thing the city has started to move forward with this project as they have been wanting more done to their side of the block compared to the improvements that’s been done on west park avenue.



Gayle Dawson owner of Martha’s Boutique says ” I would love to see some improvement in this section, it’s a beautiful downtown and we love it, it’s just seem like this portion can use a face life.”



The small businesses owner’s in downtown Ruston have expressed wanting more done on improving the branding, beautifying the area and expanding more parking.



Adam Williams says ” It should be beautify because it’s a very nice place to live but it can be improved especially with the up and coming small business around here the north part of north Trenton is definitely in need of a brand.



The business owner’s are looking forward on the new improvements coming to downtown Ruston.