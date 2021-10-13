Ruston man arrested after assaulting a liquor store employee

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of Monday October 11, officers with the Grambling Police Department were called to a disturbance at Discount Liquor on the 2500 block of West Alabama Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were advised that the suspect, 52-year-old Christopher Thomas, entered the store initially to buy a cigar. After the victim went to retrieve the cigar, Thomas allegedly stated “Didn’t you put me out this store before?” After a short conversation, Thomas approached and pushed her backwards causing her to almost fall over.

Per the arrest report, Thomas told the victim he was about to shoot her, but never pulled a gun out. When a co-worker approached to break up the altercation, Thomas reportedly asked someone else in the store for a gun to shoot the victim with.

During the incident, the coworker managed to remove Thomas from the store, lock the doors and call 911.

Christopher Thomas was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on one count of Simple Battery, one count of Simple Assault, and three active warrants from the City of Grambling.