All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 2, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an Armed Robbery complaint at a convenience store in Marion, La. Deputies learned that a male suspect demanded money while pointing a handgun at the store’s cashier.

According to deputies, they identified the suspect as 24-year-old Mohamed Mana Saleh of Ruston, La. Saleh is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Saleh, contact deputies at 318-368-3124.