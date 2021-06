RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ruston Community Theatre presents Seussical Jr., a sung-through musical comedy by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

According to the Ruston Community Theatre website, the production is based on many children’s stories of Dr. Seuss, with a plot being heavily based on Horton Hears a Who, while including many other stories.

The musical is set to premiere June 24-27, 2021. Click here for ticket information.