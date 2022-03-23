RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Ruston Community Theater is bringing a Broadway favorite to Ruston, Father of the Bride. Father of the Bride cast has been working since January in creating an adaptation from the 1950’s Father of the Bride.

When beautiful Kay Banks (Mary Claire Mcfadden) announces her engagement to Buckley (Adam Albrecht), her doting middle-class father, Mr. Banks (John Richards), must contend with a variety of problems, ranging from money issues to wedding planning difficulties. At the heart of the comedy, though, is Mr. Bank’s emotional tie to his little girl, and his realization that she has indeed grown up.

The first show will be March 24th starting at 7pm, so make sure to grab your tickets at rctruston.org. For additional information on the production and to meet the other cast members head over to https://www.facebook.com/RustonCommunityTheatre