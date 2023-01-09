RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – The worst kept secret in Ruston became official today, the popular gas station chain Buc-ee’s is looking to expand into Ruston.

“This is something the city of Ruston and the city council have been working on for a year, now close to two. It will be the first Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana” said Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker.

The Texas based company has locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas.

The travel center will encompass over 53,000 square feet and provide 120 gas pumps, creating a minimum of 200 full time jobs.

“Buc-ee’s pays really well. They start at $16 an hour, they have health benefits and 401k matching, there weeks PTO, so really great quality jobs for the city of Ruston” said Ruston’s Economic Development Director Jade West.

If approved, the Travel center will be located off the Tarbutton Road Exit across from Ruston Junior High School, with construction expected to start later in 2023 and be fully operational by 2025…

“I go to a lot of towns, a lot of city’s, a lot of counties, a lot of parishes now and I can feel the vibe from a town and you’ve got it” said Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate Stan Beard.



The vote will now go to the Lincoln Parish School Board and Lincoln Parish Police jury who will vote on it to make it official on Tuesday.