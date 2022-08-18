RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Residents will see a new five dollar monthly increase on their utility bills. This move will help offset rising costs of providing emergency medical services to the public.

Chris Womack, chief of the Ruston Fire Department, which provides ambulance services for city residents, said the fee is needed because of rising costs of providing those services.

The cost of providing EMS is going up just like the cost of hospital care and everything else, and to continue to provide ambulance services. We need to make sure there’s a funding source in place and at the same time benefit our citizens. A $1,000 ambulance fee might be understandable for some people, but for others that cost is huge. Chris Womack, Chief of the Ruston Fire Department

10 years ago the cost of an ambulance was around $57,000, but now the cost is close to $300,000. However back then it was easier to find EMS workers but these days the city has to compete with many other services for personnel.

The city is expected to bring in nearly $600,000 dollars in revenue from the new monthly charge. The new $5 dollar monthly fee was implemented on August 13th.