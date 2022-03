TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. A special election will be held for a runoff between Mayor Charles Michael Finlayson and Gloria Owens Hayden for mayor for the City of Tallulah. Finalyson secured 34% of the votes and Owens, 18%.

See full elections results for all races in our region below.