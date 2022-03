WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. A special runoff election will be scheduled between candidates Tyrone Coleman(D) and Billy Joe Williams(D) for Police Chief for the City of Winnsboro.

Coleman secured 49% of the votes and Williams, 39%. Willie “Will” Pierce who was serving as Police Chief only secured 12% of the citizens votes.

See full elections results for all races in our region below.