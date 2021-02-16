Rolling black outs implemented in the ArkLaMiss to reduce strain on the power grid

Power lines are shown Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state’s power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Rolling black outs are coming to the ArkLaMiss. Power companies across the nation and in our states are being asked to alleviate the strain on the power system.

Power companies are saying in order to keep the power grid functioning, companies have had to shut off power to several areas for 30 minutes to an hour.

Ways that you can help keep the power grid from being overwhelmed is use less electricity. Here are a few ways to use less electricity:

Set your thermostats no higher than 68 degrees

Lower the highest heat setting on your hot water tanks

Delay doing laundry and washing dishes

Avoid long showers

Turn off power to anything that uses electricity when you are not actively using it

Should your power go out, the power companies are asking that you turn everything off in your home and when the power comes back on, slowly restore the devices like your main heater and large appliances.

