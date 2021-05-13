Road/Lane closure on Louisiana Highway 818 in Lincoln Parish

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says Louisiana Highway 818 in Lincoln Parish at the railroad crossing.

All vehicular traffic will be closed on Monday, May 24, at 6:00 A.M. to 7:00 A.M.

According to a press release, the closure is needed to perform crossing repairs and routine maintenance.

Detour:
The following detour route:
LA 150, LA 544, LA 3012, US 80
Restrictions:
Closed to all vehicular traffic.

Safety Reminder:
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

