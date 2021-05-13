Road/Lane Closure in Winn Parish

WINNFIELD, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says effective immediately U.S. Highway 84 East in Winnfield is closed for emergency repairs to the road.

According to a press release, this is expected to be a two-day road closure.

Permit/Detour Section

Eastbound Traffic: US 84 to LA 1228 to LA 34

Westbound Traffic: LA 34 to LA 1228 to US 84

Safety Reminder

All construction activity is weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. DOTD appreciates the motoring public’s patience and reminds drivers to please exercise caution when traveling through work zone areas and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.