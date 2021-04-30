Road/Lane Closure in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)- According to a release from the City of Monroe, North 18th Street from Washington St. to Louisville Avenue will be closed beginning Friday, April 30, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. to Monday, May 10, 2021 at 6:00 A.M..

Construction is already in progress, but officials say to complete the next phase safely and without any delays the closure is needed.

City of Monroe’s Project Manager, Mr. Arthur Holland released the following statement:

We understand that this may create a short-term inconvenience but is necessary for the safety of the workers and the driving public during this phase of the project. The City of Monroe appreciates your patience during this time. Please be on the lookout for work crews and equipment in the construction zone, and please be mindful of all construction signage in the area. Residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near a construction zone. City of Monroe’s Project Manager, Mr. Arthur Holland

If you have any questions regarding this notice or the work being done, please contact the City of Monroe’s Project Manager, Mr. Arthur Holland at 318.376.1346 or the City of Monroe Engineering Dept at 318.329.2210.