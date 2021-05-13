Road/Lane closure in Lincoln Parish

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says U.S. Highway 167 Northbound in Downtown Ruston at the railroad grade crossing.

According to a release. the closure is needed for KCS Railroad to perform crossing repairs and routine maintenance.

Detour:

The following detour route:

US 80, LA 3012, LA 544, LA 150

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.