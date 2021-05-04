Road/lane closure in Lincoln Parish

LINCOLN PARISH (KARD/KTVE)- The Department of Transportation and Development announced earlier today that LA 818, – Lincoln Parish at the railroad grade crossing will be closed to all vehicular traffic on, Monday, May 10, at 6:00am 7:00pm.

The closure is needed for KCS Railroad to perform crossing repairs and perform routine maintenance.

The following detour route:
LA 150, LA 544, LA 3012, US 80

Safety Reminder:
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

