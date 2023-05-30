RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), LA-854 will be closed beginning on Saturday, June 3, 2023, 3.3 miles west of LA-17, North of Delhi in Richland Parish. The road is expected to remain closed until Sunday, June 4, 2023, in order to replace a cross-drain pipe, if weather permits.

According to the Department of Transportation and Development, a detour will be provided through LA-854, LA-183, US-80, and LA-17. All residents are advised to be cautious and aware of workers as well as their equipment.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.