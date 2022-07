RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, LA 561 through LA 848 will be closed in Richland Parish, La. The closure is due to replacing drainage culverts.

The road closure will be approximately 10 days and should be reopened by Friday, August 12, 2022.