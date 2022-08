JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, August 8, 2022, LA 505 will be closed for approximately 1.6 miles east of its intersection with US 167 in Jackson Parish, La. The road closure is to allow routine maintenance.

The closure is set to last for ten days and should reopen Thursday, August 18, 2022.