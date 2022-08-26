CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 15 in Concordia Parish, La. will have alternating lane closures beginning September 12, 2022, until March 31, 2023, from the intersection of US 84 east/Louisiana Avenue to the intersection of LA 131.

Alternating lane closures will be conducted from Monday to Saturday will no night work expected. The lane closure is required to allow the contractor to conduct roadway maintenance.