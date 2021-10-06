Road Closure in Lincoln Parish, LA-145, beginning Monday, October 11

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announce that LA-145 will be closed in the southbound direction and to all traffic north of US 80 in Choudrant.

The road will be closed beginning Monday, October 11, 2021 until approximately Friday, October 15, 2021. The purpose of this road closure is to allow for maintenance activities.

The detour routes will be I-20, LA 33, and US 80.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to drive with caution through the construction site and to be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

For more information, call 511 or visit visit www.511la.org.