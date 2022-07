This image shows the logo of the City of Monroe.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of Monroe, the Water Distribution Division will be repairing a water main leak at approximately 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The repair will take place at 309 Louisville Avenue, between North 3rd and North 4th Streets.

Part of the westbound lane of Louisville Avenue will be blocked to make this repair. This water leak repair should take approximately one to two hours to complete.