River Road Water Works issues partial boil advisory

Richland Parish (06/18/20)— River Road Water Works has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

This advisory is for all customers north and east of Little Road.

Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, or in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by River Road Water Works.

