EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the day area fans have been waiting for when El Dorado Wildcats take on Camden Fairview Cardinals for their season opener.

The team winning tonight’s football matchup will be awarded the first annual Seventh South Showdown Trophy, so it’s safe to say these rivals are fighting for more than just a win.

Local residents chime in ahead of the big game.

“I think this is probably going to be one of the biggest games we’ve had in a long time. The back and forth that everybody’s been doing, it’s been a lot of fun and fun to watch,” explains Wildcats fan, Nichole Nelson.

Wildcats Alumni Alyssa Cragan said, “I’m going to be in the crowd with the wildcats. It’s going to be my first time in the crowd because I was a cheerleader. We are coming to win and I feel like it’s going to be a great game.”

Tailgating started at 5 PM followed by kickoff starting at 7:30 PM at Memorial Stadium in El Dorado.

Be sure to tune into NBC 10 at 10 PM to hear the final score.