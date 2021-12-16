Ring the Bell! Livingston Parish Deputy’s wife is a cancer survivor

Sheriff Ard: "Stephanie Lint is thriving and surviving. And, we couldn’t be happier."

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Stephanie Lint is feeling blessed these days.

Stephanie is the wife of Livingston Parish Deputy Phil Lint.

One word Sheriff Jason Ard uses to describe Stephanie Lint is warrior.

Stephanie received a breast cancer diagnosis in August.

Surgery followed in September and then radiation in November.

On Monday, August 13, Lint’s cancer journey ended with the ringing of the bell.

Stephanie said, ‘The journey has been long, bumpy, and even hard at times, but His Mercy and Grace were new every morning.’ She allowed me to share this because she says, ‘My thought has always been, if we can’t help people with what we’ve been through what good did it do.’



Images courtesy of Sheriff Jason Ard Livingston Parish

Livingston Parish Deputy Lint has been called a rock by the cancer survivor.

Deputy Lint in turn says Stephanie is a hero.

She is my inspiration, my rock, my best friend. She is a true blessing to have and to share. She is strong, going to radiation every day for the last 20 days on her lunch break, then back to work after treatment. She is determined, walking 3 miles everyday after work and treatment while still having time to be a wonderful mother and supportive wife. She is what I like to call my hero.

Deputy and Stephanie Lint would like to thank everyone who has followed along with them during this journey.