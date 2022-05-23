COLUMBIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia Lions Club provided information about its 70th Annual Rodeo event. According to its Facebook page, the theme for this year’s rodeo is ‘Columbia Lions Club, The Grand Tradition of Rodeo, 70 Years Strong’.

The organization scheduled the rodeo to happened over three days during the Memorial Day weekend, starting on Thursday, May 26, through Saturday, May 28.

We would love to have a large parade celebrating this milestone. Please come join us in our celebration by entering or watching the parade and coming to the Rodeo! Don’t forget our WORLD FAMOUS HOT DOGS will be for sale May 26 & 27th for lunch. Please call ahead on those days to place a large order, (318) 331-9925. SEE YOU THERE!! Columbia Lions Club

The parade is on Thursday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Columbia. The rodeo entrance fees are free for people 6-years-old and under, for people 7-years-old to 12-years-old admission is $5 and for people 13-years-old and up is $10. Hot dogs are $2.

Pre-Rodeo events start at 7:45 p.m. every night, with the Columbia Lions Club set to honor Mr. R.B. McClanahan on Friday, May 27. On Saturday, May 28, the organization will crown the Queen and Princess and the rodeo will start at 8:00 p.m.

The Caldwell Parish School District reported that many of its students will be participating in the parade and rodeo. The Caldwell Bank & Trust Co. will also be participating in the parade. Check out the flyer below for more information about event activities and times.