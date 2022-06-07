RIDGECREST, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, June 5, 2022, around 12:20 AM, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Ridgecrest, La. As deputies attempted to make contact with the driver, the driver exited the car and fled the scene.

According to authorities, they checked the vehicle’s license plate and learned that it was reported stolen from a nearby residence. After arriving at the residence, deputies also learned that the suspect who fled the scene committed a home invasion of the residence.

Christopher Stallings

During the investigation, authorities discovered that the suspect entered the residence and took the vehicle as the owner was asleep in the home. The suspect was also in possession of a stolen firearm at the time of the traffic stop.

Several hours later, deputies received a call in reference to another home invasion in the area and the owner’s vehicle was stolen. With the help of witnesses, the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Christopher W. Stallings.

Authorities made contact with Stallings and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with the following offenses: