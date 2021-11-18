Richwood Mayor attempts to propose third budget for the city

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Gerald Brown, the mayor of Richwood attempted to propose a third budget tonight for the city of Richwood at the council meeting. The issue of more police patrol is something Mayor Brown would like to see the city approve with this proposed budget.

“What I’ve done tonight is to propose a third budget with even more additional police support and some other things they have asked me about, and we don’t want critical services like police, garbage, sewer, lighting we don’t want critical services like that to come to an end. What we also don’t want is for this town to go back under fiscal administration like happened years ago”, said Mayor Brown.

The issue of more police protection which has been proposed for approval since April but a quorum was unable to be held because the alderman that opposed the budget did not show up to the meeting. The mayor also stressed a desire to negotiate judgment costs.

Some residents have become annoyed with how long the process to approve the budget is taking. “To my knowledge there was a meeting two weeks ago with the state legislator to help find a compromise to pass the budget”, said Teresa Brown.

Unfortunately the city council needed three of it’s alderman in attendance to be able to hold a quorum and vote on the proposed budget. Only two alderman showed up to the meeting so the proposed budget will again be put on hold.