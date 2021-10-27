Richwood man behind bars after officers discover several bags of crack cocaine and loaded handguns in his bedroom

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Metro Narcotics Unit agents went to the 100 block of Canal Circle to locate 39-year-old Allen Copeland who had active arrest warrants for distributing crack cocaine. Once agents arrived to the Copeland’s residence, agents located him and placed him under arrest.

According to the agents, they began searching the home and discovered several plastic bags of crack cocaine, large packages of marijuana, and digital scales with cocaine residue inside of the bedroom. Agents also found two loaded handguns in the same bedroom.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Copeland was convicted of Possession of Cocaine on November 30, 2017, and sentenced to parole which ended on July 27, 2021. The conviction prohibited Copeland from possessing a firearm.

He was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Copeland was charged with the following offenses:

Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics

Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

His bond is set at $50,000.