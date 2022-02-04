RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After several weeks of Monroe Police receiving information regarding individuals selling narcotics on the 1100 block of Richwood Road number two, officers conducted a foot patrol at the Parkview Apartments. As officers walked around the apartment complex, they detected a strong marijuana odor coming from inside of an apartment door.

Authorities initiated a narcotic investigation and made contact with 39-year-old Xavier Tremayne Butler inside of the apartment. Butler was then advised of his Miranda Rights.

At first, Butler was uncooperative with authorities, then admitted to possessing narcotics inside of the apartment but not exactly what kind and how much. Officers then obtained a search warrant and discovered several bags of powder cocaine, a plastic bag containing multiple crack cocaine cookies, multiple bags of marijuana, multiple containers of PCP, a package of More’s cigarettes, narcotic ledger, a large amount of US currency, a digital scale, razor blade covered in cocaine residue, two Ecstasy pills, a loaded Ruger P95 handgun, and several boxes sandwich bags. The narcotics seized have an approximate street value of $12,000.

Butler was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with five counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, and Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics. His bond was set at $125,500.