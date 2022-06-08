MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was informed that between June 2, 2022, and June 6, 2022, 34-year-old Trent Yarnell Kimpson Jr. made five counterfeit checks with the intent to defraud the Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union. According to authorities, the checks totaled approximately $3,047.99.

Trent Kimpson Jr.

One of the five checks was deposited into an open account and another check was cashed, causing a $600 loss to the bank. Kimpson and another individual allegedly attempted to deposit two of the five checks through an ATM machine.

Officers conducted a search warrant at Kimpson’s residence and evidence of the checks was discovered by authorities. According to Kimpson, he made the checks and received a percentage of the checks cashed.

He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Kimpson was charged with five counts of Bank Fraud.