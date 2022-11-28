Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 26, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a Damage to Property complaint. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they located the victim who mentioned that her driver’s side back window was shattered and a large dent was left on the roof of the vehicle by 38-year-old Patrick W. Copeland.

Deputies then made contact with Copeland who allegedly advised authorities that he caused the damage to the victim’s vehicle due to him being under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Simple Criminal Damage to Property.