UPDATE: Richwood football player tests positive for COVID-19: Assistant coach quarantined

WEST MONROE, La. — (The News-Star) A football player at Richwood High School has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to our content partners at the News-Star, Richwood football coach and athletic director Marcus Yanez confirmed the positive test on Thursday. Yanez said the player, who is asymptomatic, tested positive last week and did not contract COVID-19 at the school.

Privacy laws prevent the identity of the player from being disclosed.

“It was an unfortunate situation where he was exposed, and the family decided he needed to be tested and it came back positive,” Yanez said.

